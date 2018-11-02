8X8 (EGHT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Summit Insights

Summit Insights reissued their hold rating on shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Summit Insights also issued estimates for 8X8’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded 8X8 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

8X8 stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.89. 50,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,888. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.26 million. 8X8 had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $97,925.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Potter sold 1,690 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $31,011.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in 8X8 by 770.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 489,411 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,301,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in 8X8 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

