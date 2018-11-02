8,080 Shares in XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 10.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 213.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,809,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XPO opened at $86.99 on Friday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.32.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

