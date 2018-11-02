69,385 Shares in Forum Merger Ii Cl A (FMCI) Purchased by Context Partners Fund L.P.

Context Partners Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Forum Merger Ii Cl A (NASDAQ:FMCI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Context Partners Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Forum Merger Ii Cl A as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ FMCI opened at $9.63 on Friday. Forum Merger Ii Cl A has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $9.83.

Get Forum Merger Ii Cl A alerts:

Forum Merger Ii Cl A Company Profile

There is no company description available for Forum Merger II Corp.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger Ii Cl A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger Ii Cl A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.