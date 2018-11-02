5,611 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) Purchased by Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period.

SPMD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.44. 19,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,453. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

