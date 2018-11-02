509,747 Shares in BayCom (BCML) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 509,747 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,616,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.92% of BayCom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCML. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:BCML opened at $24.40 on Friday. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94.

BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 million. Research analysts expect that BayCom will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp., through its subsidiary, United Business Bank, provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; business loans, including term loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, small business loans, and business and industry loans; and business credit products, such as business lines of credit, asset-based lines of credit, letters of credit, and business credit cards.

