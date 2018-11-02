48,439 Shares in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.11% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARGT opened at $26.65 on Friday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $38.46.

