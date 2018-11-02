4,463 Shares in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bemis by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bemis during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bemis during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bemis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bemis during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMS opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Bemis had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 2.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio is 51.88%.

BMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Bemis from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bemis in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Bemis in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bemis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bemis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

