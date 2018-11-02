44,364 Shares in Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 44,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Separately, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Partners Fund Vii L sold 22,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $46,044.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 43.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 4.86. Soleno Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into late-stage clinical development.

