300,000 Shares in Blackstone Group LP (BX) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,904,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,373 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 3,337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,846,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,420 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,598,000. Swedbank lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,501,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,344,000. Institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.10%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $179,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,847.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 81,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $2,927,049.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,393,379.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 770,677 shares of company stock worth $28,061,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

