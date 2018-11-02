292,130 Shares in CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 292,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of CNO Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 61.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNO shares. ValuEngine upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $26.47.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.03 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $731,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,881.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

