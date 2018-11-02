25,000 Shares in Cardtronics PLC (CATM) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Cardtronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Cardtronics by 56.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the second quarter worth about $227,000.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Cardtronics PLC has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $340.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.30 million. Cardtronics had a positive return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $755,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Rossi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $151,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CATM. ValuEngine upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardtronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.