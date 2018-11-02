22nd Century Group (XXII) Trading Up 5.6%

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 1,503,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,500,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 73.20% and a negative return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 162.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,361,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,110,000 after buying an additional 4,551,911 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 450.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,270,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 1,039,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 362.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,258,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 986,118 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 1,292.0% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 365,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 339,499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 200.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 225,039 shares during the period.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM, a line of research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

