22nd Century Group (XXII) Trading Up 5.6%

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 1,503,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,500,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.
22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 73.20% and a negative return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter.
About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)
22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM, a line of research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.
