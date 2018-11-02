1ST Source Bank Has $23.02 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,392,045,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,717,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747,778 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,591.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,447,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,164 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,768,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 973.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,537,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,867,000 after buying an additional 1,394,705 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $153.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.