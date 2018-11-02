176,882 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 176,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Graphic Packaging at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 831.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GPK stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $16.74.
Several equities analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.80 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.
In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,245.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Graphic Packaging Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.
