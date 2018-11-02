176,882 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 176,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Graphic Packaging at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 831.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of GPK stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $16.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.18%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.80 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,245.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.