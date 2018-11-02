16,395 Shares in RealPage Inc (RP) Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,395 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in RealPage by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,973 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in RealPage by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,100,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,665,000 after acquiring an additional 163,890 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in RealPage by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,006,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,475,000 after acquiring an additional 764,890 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in RealPage by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 948,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,247,000 after acquiring an additional 382,846 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in RealPage by 10,937.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,336,000 after acquiring an additional 797,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $12,926,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,721,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,447,119.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 1,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,485,412 shares of company stock worth $153,814,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $54.89 on Friday. RealPage Inc has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 152.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.33 million. RealPage had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RealPage to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RealPage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.38.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

