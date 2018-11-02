1,624 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $1,927,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $79,932,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.56.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,941,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 334,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,706,334.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total value of $10,050,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 361,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,745,572.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,580,698. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $272.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $191.70 and a 1 year high of $290.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 9.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

