1,600 Shares in Welltower Inc (WELL) Purchased by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,018. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. MED boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

