157,166 Shares in Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Acquired by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 157,166 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA owned approximately 1.14% of Cutera as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cutera by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 74,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cutera by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cutera by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cutera alerts:

In other Cutera news, insider James A. Reinstein purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 139,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,822.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $40.00 to $24.94 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.24.

Cutera stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.31. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $56.05.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Cutera had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.