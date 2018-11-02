1,419 Shares in WD-40 (WDFC) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 1,097.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.67.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $165.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $110.40 and a 12-month high of $184.25.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter. WD-40 had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

In other news, insider William B. Noble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $332,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley Sewitch, Jr. sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $354,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,262 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.