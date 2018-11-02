135,300 Shares in Container Store Group Inc (TCS) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 135,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Container Store Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Container Store Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 71,056 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Container Store Group during the second quarter worth $404,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Container Store Group during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 955,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,950 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCS. ValuEngine cut shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Container Store Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

TCS stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $490.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Container Store Group Inc has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $12.42.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $224.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.08 million. Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Container Store Group Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

