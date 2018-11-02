1,136,877 Shares in Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,136,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,374,000 after buying an additional 460,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 462,526 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,438,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after buying an additional 170,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,321,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 165,276 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,253,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 267,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Glu Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Roth Capital lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $7.00 price objective on Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,666 shares in the company, valued at $654,132.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric R. Ludwig sold 142,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $1,043,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,500 shares of company stock worth $1,835,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

