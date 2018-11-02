1,000 Shares in Aetna Inc (AET) Purchased by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AET. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Aetna during the third quarter worth $122,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Aetna by 143.9% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Aetna during the second quarter worth $162,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Aetna by 1,696.3% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Aetna by 252.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Aetna alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.17.

Shares of NYSE AET opened at $200.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. Aetna Inc has a 12-month low of $166.88 and a 12-month high of $206.66.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. Aetna’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.