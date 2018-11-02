1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

FLWS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.37. 392,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,378. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.33 million, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $138,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,328 shares in the company, valued at $10,404,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $163,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,828 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,523.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,750 shares of company stock worth $709,788 over the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 97.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 21.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.