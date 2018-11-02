$1.18 EPS Expected for Greif, Inc. (GEF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.22. Greif posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

GEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on Greif and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

GEF traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 172,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,469. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. Greif has a one year low of $44.66 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,584,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Greif by 966.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 144,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 131,192 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Greif by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 267,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,154 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Greif by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 36,743 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

