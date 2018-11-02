$1.03 EPS Expected for Avnet (AVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $1.00. Avnet reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 0.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Bank of America upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other news, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 15,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $721,001.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 414,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the third quarter worth $475,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 774,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 50,444 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter worth $2,019,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 876,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,573,000 after acquiring an additional 49,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Avnet has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Avnet declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.