$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for SYSCO Co. (SYY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. SYSCO reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SYSCO.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.15% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $15.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Argus raised their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Pivotal Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Buckingham Research began coverage on SYSCO in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.15.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. SYSCO has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $369,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,882,233.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 9,147 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $675,231.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,163.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,969,811 shares of company stock worth $297,370,093 in the last three months. 7.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYSCO (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.