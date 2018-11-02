$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.47. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $730.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stephens set a $35.00 price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

SBGI traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $29.51. 429,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,371. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

