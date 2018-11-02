-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Scientific Games posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($2.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Scientific Games from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

In related news, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $5,552,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,255.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry L. Cottle bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $332,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,779.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,160,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 82,136 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.29.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

