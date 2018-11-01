Zynga (ZNGA) PT Lowered to $3.40 at Barclays

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $3.70 to $3.40 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price points to a potential downside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZNGA. Wedbush set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $4.50 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Zynga stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,041,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,309,684. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Zynga had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,045.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 437,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $1,618,091.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the third quarter worth $109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth $117,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Zynga by 111.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 187.0% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

