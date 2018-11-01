Zynga (ZNGA) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $4.90 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Wedbush set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.82.

Zynga stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.69. 773,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,309,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.27. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Zynga’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 437,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $1,618,091.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,980.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 576,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,796. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 10,377.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 84,684 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 556.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 102,871 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 54.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,535,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,487 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 21.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,256,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,056 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

