Zynga (ZNGA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush set a $6.00 price objective on Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zynga from $4.50 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zynga from $4.00 to $4.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.27. Zynga has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $217.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.62 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $163,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 493,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,948,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 437,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $1,618,091.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,322 shares of company stock worth $2,177,796 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Zynga by 48.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 121,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Zynga by 75.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,350,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after buying an additional 1,438,155 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Zynga by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 24,190 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $254,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

