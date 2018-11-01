Zscaler Inc (ZS) Receives $37.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zscaler from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. BTIG Research lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,161. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -125.54. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Manoj Apte sold 107,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $4,503,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $1,666,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,193 shares of company stock worth $8,878,109.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Zscaler by 240.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $114,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $136,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

