Zendesk (ZEN) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZEN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.59.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.90. 148,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,452. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $72.76. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $154.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Zendesk’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,766.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John T. Keiser sold 15,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $912,640.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,087.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,704 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,072 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 2,509.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Zendesk by 211.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

