Zendesk (ZEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $154.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.78 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

NYSE ZEN opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Zendesk has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $72.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.59.

In related news, Director Hilarie A. Koplow sold 2,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $165,531.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,470.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Geschke sold 7,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $475,215.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,206.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 117,704 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,072. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.