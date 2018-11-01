Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso Sells 337,079 Shares

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso sold 337,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $10,001,133.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,999,819.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel Caruso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Daniel Caruso sold 265,866 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $9,999,220.26.

ZAYO stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.43. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $39.66.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.78 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 3.91%. Zayo Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Zayo Group by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZAYO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Zayo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zayo Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Zayo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zayo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

