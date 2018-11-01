Zacks: Vista Gold Corporation (VGZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vista Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:VGZ) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $1.95 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vista Gold an industry rank of 227 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ VGZ remained flat at $$0.55 during midday trading on Friday. 28,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,650. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.87.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

