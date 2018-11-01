Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intevac (IVAC) to Buy

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Get Intevac alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Intevac from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Intevac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.90. Intevac has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intevac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 20th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 94,884 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intevac (IVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.