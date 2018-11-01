Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CoreSite Realty (COR) to “Hold”

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Shares of COR stock opened at $93.86 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $119.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.24.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.27, for a total value of $114,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $409,570.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,788,611.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,553. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,420,000 after buying an additional 231,701 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 399,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after buying an additional 182,321 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,998,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 388.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 81,813 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

