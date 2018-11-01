Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) to Sell

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Although Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings in third-quarter 2018 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%, its top line missed the same by 2.6%. In the past six months, the company's shares have underperformed the industry. Going forward, higher tariff impacts are predicted to adversely impact the company’s earnings. We believe, if unchecked, rising costs and expenses can hurt its margins in the quarters ahead. Also, high debt levels to address working capital requirements and higher interest rates are likely to result in an increase in interest expenses. This apart, Stanley Black & Decker is experiencing bearish analyst attention, as the consensus estimate for 2018 has moved down over the past couple of months.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “$138.69” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “$138.69” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $116.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $176.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $164,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,984.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $918,253.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

