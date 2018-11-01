Zacks Investment Research Lowers Boston Private Financial (BPFH) to Hold

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BPFH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boston Private Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 446,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,411. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George G. Schwartz sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $88,111.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,241,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,632,000 after acquiring an additional 501,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,513,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,467,000 after buying an additional 656,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,722,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,383,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

