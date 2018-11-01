Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) to Sell

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SYBT. BidaskClub downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $708.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.95 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl G. Herde purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,846.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Heintzman sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $100,011.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,706 shares of company stock valued at $253,131 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $2,077,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 82,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,006,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,523,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 57.4% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 36,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits.

