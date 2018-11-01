Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jason Industries (JASN) to Hold

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Jason Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of Finishing, Seating, Components, and Automotive Acoustics. It produces finishing products, including industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds; supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles; manufactures engineered non-woven, fiber-based acoustical products; manufactures stamped, formed, expanded, and perforated metal components and subassemblies. Jason Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Jason Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of JASN opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.58 million, a P/E ratio of 229.00 and a beta of 0.11. Jason Industries has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. Jason Industries had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jason Industries will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jason Industries news, Director Jeffry N. Quinn sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $380,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 183,651 shares of company stock valued at $484,392 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jason Industries by 45.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Jason Industries by 42.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 243,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 72,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jason Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 539,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,681 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

