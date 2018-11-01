Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CVB Financial (CVBF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

CVBF has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded CVB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, July 16th. Hovde Group set a $25.00 price target on CVB Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a hold rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CVB Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.10.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $103.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $216,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

