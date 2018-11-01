Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) to Sell

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. First Analysis upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Disposal Services to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Disposal Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

ADSW traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,565. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $27.93.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.72%. Advanced Disposal Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 44.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,394,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,903,000 after buying an additional 1,345,162 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,802,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 251.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after buying an additional 517,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 74.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,070,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,520,000 after buying an additional 456,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 672.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 455,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

