Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.79 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post sales of $7.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.85 billion and the lowest is $7.73 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $7.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $30.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.55 billion to $30.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.77 billion to $32.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,053,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $74.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

In related news, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $4,295,673.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,481.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $366,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,828.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,297 shares of company stock valued at $9,403,743 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 123,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 50,654 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 25,006 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

