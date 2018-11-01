Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Continental Resources posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 139%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

Shares of CLR traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 188,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,148. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 76.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 4,924.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

