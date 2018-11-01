Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cango Inc – (CANG) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.71 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CANG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cango in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cango in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.90 target price for the company.

NYSE:CANG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729. Cango has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

