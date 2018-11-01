Zacks: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Avaya’s rating score has declined by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.86 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Avaya an industry rank of 212 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AVYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Avaya in a research note on Friday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Avaya in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVYA opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Avaya has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $23.76.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.00 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 4,097.00% and a net margin of 104.03%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

