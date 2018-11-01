Zacks: Analysts Expect RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.62 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 37,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 413,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 154 hotels with approximately 30,000 rooms located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

