Zacks: Analysts Expect NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 22,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $203,834.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at $430,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 43.0% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 44,455 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at $471,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 14.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPTN opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.81. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $362.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.09.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.